New Strong Sell Stocks for October 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Accolade, Inc. (ACCD - Free Report) is a provider of personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL - Free Report) is a designer, developer, and producer of innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) is a provider of seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc.(GP - Free Report) is a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB - Free Report) is the manufacturer and marketer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 8.5% downward over the last 30 days.
