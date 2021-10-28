We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Linde (LIN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Volumes
Linde plc (LIN - Free Report) announced third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $2.73 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68 and improving from the year-ago profit of $2.15.
Total revenues of $7,668 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,649 million and improved from the year-ago quarter’s $6,855 million.
The strong results were driven by increased demand from end markets and project start-ups that led to higher volumes and prices.
Segment Highlights
Operating profit in the Americas segment was up 15.8% year over year to $859 million on higher pricing and volumes. The increase in prices and volumes was aided by strong demand from most of the project start-ups and end-markets.
Profit in the EMEA segment increased 29% year over year to $476 million, thanks to increased volumes and pricing across all end markets.
Profit in the APAC segment increased 13.3% year over year to $382 million. The upside can be attributed to higher demand from project start-ups and end markets that aided pricing and volumes.
Operating profit at the Engineering segment remained flat year over year at $106 million.
Backlogs
At the end of the September quarter, the company’s total backlog was recorded at $13.4 billion, comprising a sale-of-gas backlog of $3.5 billion.
Capital Investment & Balance Sheet
Linde reported capital expenditure for the September quarter at $741 million. The company ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of around $4.7 billion. Long-term debt was $11.5 billion, representing debt to capitalization of 24%.
Guidance
For the December quarter, the company projects adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the band of $2.60 to $2.70.
For 2021, the firm is expecting adjusted diluted earnings per share in the band of $10.52 to $10.62. This represents upward revisions from the prior projected 2021 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $10.10 to $10.30. For supporting maintenance and growth projects, the company has set a capital budget for this year of $3 billion to $3.2 billion.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Meanwhile, a few better-ranked players in the basic materials space include Methanex Corporation (MEOH - Free Report) , Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) and Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) . While Methanex and Olin sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Dow carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Methanex has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 in the past 30 days.
Olin is expected to witness earnings growth of 717% in 2021.
Dow has seen upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 in the past 30 days.