In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>
Gartner, Inc. (IT) - free report >>
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>
Gartner, Inc. (IT) - free report >>
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Gartner (IT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Gartner, Inc. (IT - Free Report) ) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 2, before market open.
Let's check out how things have shaped up for Gartner prior to the announcement.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner’s third-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $1.13 billion, indicating growth of 13.8% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.
Going by segments, the Research segment is likely to have benefited from the temporary cost-avoidance initiatives, new business and client retention. The Consulting segment revenues are likely to have been aid by growth in labor-based revenues. The Conferences segment is likely to have benefited from the gradual shifting to virtual conference mode, which has helped the company attain cost savings and operational efficiencies
Solid operational performance is likely to have aided the bottom line. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.65, implying year-over-year growth of 81.3%.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Gartner this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Gartner has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Gartner, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Gartner, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Gartner, Inc. Quote
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Servicessector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2021 earnings:
Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.16% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Opendoor Technologies (OPEN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +38.89% and a Zacks Rank #2.
SoFi Technologies (SOFI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +64.71% and a Zacks Rank #3.