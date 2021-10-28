Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Is a Beat in the Cards for Avis Budget (CAR) in Q3 Earnings?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 1, after market close.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avis Budget’s third-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $2.81 billion, indicating growth of 83.5% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure. The top line is likely to have benefitted from increased revenues per day and rise in rental days.

Revenue growth, sustained cost discipline and solid cost-reduction efforts to meet demand as international recovery continues, are likely to have aided the company’s bottom line, the consensus estimate for which stands at $6.86, implying year-over-year growth of more than 100%.

What Our Model Says                                                      

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Avis Budget this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Avis Budget has an Earnings ESP of +18.16% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2021 earnings:

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +38.89% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NV5 Global (NVEE - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.70% and a Zacks Rank #2.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +64.71% and a Zacks Rank #3.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) - free report >>

NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) - free report >>

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) - free report >>

Published in

business-services