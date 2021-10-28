We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Agnico Eagle (AEM) Q3 Earnings Lag, Sales Beat Estimates
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM - Free Report) reported net income of $114.5 million or 47 cents per share in third-quarter 2021, down from $222.7 million or 92 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.
Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 60 cents. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents per share.
The company generated revenues of $974.1 million, down 0.7% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $953.4.
Operational Highlights
Payable gold production was up 6.3% year over year to 523,706 ounces in the reported quarter. The figure excludes gold production at Hope Bay. Including Hope Bay, payable gold production was at a new record of 541,663 ounces in the quarter.
Total cash costs per ounce for gold were $765, almost flat year over year. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) were $1,059 per ounce in the quarter, including Hope Bay.
Financial Position
Agnico Eagle ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $241.5 million, down 23.6% year over year. Long-term debt was around $1,342.1 million, down 14.2% year over year.
Total cash from operating activities amounted to $291 million in the third quarter, down 37.1% year over year.
Outlook
The company expects gold production for 2021 to be 2,047,500 ounces. It also projects total cash costs per ounce of $700-$750 and AISC of $950-$1,000 per ounce for 2021.
The forecast for capital expenditures for 2021 is roughly $803 million.
Price Performance
Shares of Agnico Eagle have declined 27.9% in the past year compared with a 16.3% fall of the industry.
