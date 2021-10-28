We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Verisk (VRSK) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 2, after market close.
Let's check out how things have shaped up for Verisk prior to the announcement:
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Verisk’s third-quarter 2021 revenues stands at $754.44 million, indicating growth of 7.4% from the year-ago reported figure.
The consensus estimate for Insurance segment revenues is pegged at $547 million, indicating growth of 9.6% from the prior-year reported figure. Within the segment, underwriting and rating revenues are likely to have benefited from an annual increase in prices derived from continued enhancements of the solutions’ contents within the industry-standard insurance programs, sale of expanded solutions to existing customers in commercial and personal lines, and contributions from catastrophe-modeling services and international software solutions. Claims revenues are likely to have been aided by repair cost-estimating solutions revenues and claims analytics revenues.
The consensus mark for Energy and Specialized Markets segment revenues is pegged at $173 million, indicating 5.5% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The segment is expected to have benefited from contributions from consulting, and environmental health and safety service revenues.
The consensus estimate for Financial Services segment revenues is pegged at $36.59 million, indicating year-over-year decline of 9.2%. The segment is expected to have been weighed down by certain contract transitions, projects that did not reoccur and lower bankruptcy volumes.
Verisk’s bottom line is likely to have benefited from organic growth in the business, contributions from acquisitions and lower average share count. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.37 per share, indicating growth of 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Verisk this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Verisk has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Verisk Analytics, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Verisk Analytics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Verisk Analytics, Inc. Quote
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2021 earnings:
Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.16% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Opendoor Technologies (OPEN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +38.89% and a Zacks Rank #2.
SoFi Technologies (SOFI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +64.71% and a Zacks Rank #3.