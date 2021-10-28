We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BRK.B and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.
Berkshire Hathaway is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 906 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BRK.B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B's full-year earnings has moved 5.48% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, BRK.B has moved about 24.11% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 23.99% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Berkshire Hathaway is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, BRK.B is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #210 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 20.87% so far this year, meaning that BRK.B is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on BRK.B as it attempts to continue its solid performance.