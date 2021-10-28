We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Alphabet is one of 646 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GOOGL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOGL's full-year earnings has moved 0.16% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, GOOGL has gained about 66.85% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 23.81% on average. This shows that Alphabet is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, GOOGL belongs to the Internet - Services industry, which includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 39.81% so far this year, meaning that GOOGL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to GOOGL as it looks to continue its solid performance.