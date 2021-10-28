Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Moelis & Company (MC) Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues

Read MoreHide Full Article

Moelis & Company’s (MC - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.77 comfortably surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 per share. The bottom line represents significant growth from 54 cents earned in the prior-year quarter.

Results were driven by a substantial improvement in revenues. Moreover, the company had a solid liquidity position in the reported quarter. However, a rise in expenses was the undermining factor.

Net income (GAAP basis) was $140.5 million or $1.76 per share, up from $41.8 million or 54 cents per share recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues & Expenses Increase Significantly

Total revenues jumped significantly year over year from $207.6 million to $490.8 million. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $405.7 million.

Total operating expenses (adjusted basis) were $337 million, up significantly year over year. The rise was due to an increase in both compensation and benefits costs, and non-compensation costs.

Other income was $30.4 million against other expenses of $1.6 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.

As of Sep 30, 2021, the company had cash and liquid investments of $558.4 million, with no debt or goodwill.

Capital Deployment Update

In the nine months ended Sep 30, 2021, the company repurchased 1.8 million shares for $100 million.

Additionally, Moelis & Company announced a dividend of $3.10 per share, comprising a special dividend of $2.50 per share. The total dividend will be paid out on Nov 19 to shareholders of record as of Nov 8.

Our View

Moelis & Company’s global expansion initiatives along with diverse operations across sectors and industries bode well for the future. The company's enhanced capital deployments reflect a strong balance sheet.

Moelis & Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

 

Moelis & Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Moelis & Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Moelis & Company Quote

Currently, Moelis & Company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

Charles Schwab’s (SCHW - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. The bottom line jumped 65% from the prior-year quarter.

Interactive Brokers Group’s (IBKR - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 78 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents. The bottom line reflects growth of 47.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Morgan Stanley’s (MS - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.04 per share easily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70. The bottom line reflects a rise of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Morgan Stanley (MS) - free report >>

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) - free report >>

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) - free report >>

Moelis & Company (MC) - free report >>

Published in

finance