We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Moelis & Company (MC) Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues
Moelis & Company’s (MC - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.77 comfortably surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 per share. The bottom line represents significant growth from 54 cents earned in the prior-year quarter.
Results were driven by a substantial improvement in revenues. Moreover, the company had a solid liquidity position in the reported quarter. However, a rise in expenses was the undermining factor.
Net income (GAAP basis) was $140.5 million or $1.76 per share, up from $41.8 million or 54 cents per share recorded in the prior-year quarter.
Revenues & Expenses Increase Significantly
Total revenues jumped significantly year over year from $207.6 million to $490.8 million. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $405.7 million.
Total operating expenses (adjusted basis) were $337 million, up significantly year over year. The rise was due to an increase in both compensation and benefits costs, and non-compensation costs.
Other income was $30.4 million against other expenses of $1.6 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.
As of Sep 30, 2021, the company had cash and liquid investments of $558.4 million, with no debt or goodwill.
Capital Deployment Update
In the nine months ended Sep 30, 2021, the company repurchased 1.8 million shares for $100 million.
Additionally, Moelis & Company announced a dividend of $3.10 per share, comprising a special dividend of $2.50 per share. The total dividend will be paid out on Nov 19 to shareholders of record as of Nov 8.
Our View
Moelis & Company’s global expansion initiatives along with diverse operations across sectors and industries bode well for the future. The company's enhanced capital deployments reflect a strong balance sheet.
Moelis & Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Moelis & Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Moelis & Company Quote
Currently, Moelis & Company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Companies
Charles Schwab’s (SCHW - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. The bottom line jumped 65% from the prior-year quarter.
Interactive Brokers Group’s (IBKR - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 78 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents. The bottom line reflects growth of 47.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Morgan Stanley’s (MS - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.04 per share easily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70. The bottom line reflects a rise of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level.