iRobot (IRBT) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Lowers '21 View

iRobot Corporation ( IRBT Quick Quote IRBT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected results for third-quarter 2021. Its earnings surpassed estimates by 125.68% and sales beat the same by 3.72%. The company’s adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were $1.67 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents. However, the bottom line declined 35.27% from the year-ago figure of $2.58. The results suffered from supply-chain disruptions, which offset top-line growth. Tariff costs related to Section 301 adversely impacted earnings by 50 cents in the quarter. Revenue Details
The company generated revenues of $441 million in the reported quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $425 million. On a year-over-year basis, quarterly revenues increased 6.7%, driven by a healthy product demand.
The sales derived from premium and mid-tier robots increased 14% year over year. It accounted for 87% of the company’s total robot revenues. Sales generated from the e-commerce platform (representing 60% of the reported quarter’s revenues) increased 8% year over year. Notably, the e-commerce platform includes online sources of retailers, the company’s app and website, and e-commerce websites. Direct sales to consumers expanded 13% year over year to $40 million and represented 9.1% of the quarter’s revenues. Total product units of 1,543 thousand shipped in the quarter reflected a year-over-year increase of 0.3%, while average selling prices grew 3.2%. For vacuum products, revenues of $398 million reflected growth of 7.9% from the year-ago quarter. Units shipped were 1,379 thousand, up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues from mopping products decreased 2.3% to $43 million. Units shipped were 164 thousand, down from 184 thousand recorded in the third quarter of 2020. On a geographical basis, the company sourced 49.1% of its revenues from domestic operations, and the rest came from the international arena. Domestic revenues totaled $216.5 million, reflecting a 5% increase from the year-ago quarter. International revenues grew 8.3% to $224.1 million. International operations gained from a 2% revenue increase in Japan and a 15% rise in EMEA sales. Margin Profile
In the quarter under review, iRobot’s non-GAAP costs of revenues increased 29.7% year over year to $227.9 million, representing 63.1% of revenues compared with 51.9% in the year-ago quarter. The non-GAAP gross profit was $163 million, down 18.3% year over year, while the adjusted gross margin decreased 1130 basis points to 37%.
Research and development expenses were $48.3 million, up 25% year over year. This accounted for 11% of revenues compared with 9.4% in the year-ago quarter. Selling and marketing expenses increased 17% year over year to $59.1 million. As a percentage of revenues, it reflected 13.4% in the reported quarter compared with 12.2% in the prior-year quarter. General and administrative expenses were $22.7 million, down 20.4% year over year. The figure mirrored 5.2% of the total revenue base compared with 6.9% in the year-earlier quarter. In the quarter under review, the company recorded adjusted operating earnings of $48 million, down 48.5% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating margin was 10.9% versus 22.5% in the year-ago quarter. Tariff costs related to Section 301 totaled $14.1 million in the reported quarter. Its impact on the gross and operating margins was (3.2%). Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting third-quarter 2021, iRobot had cash and cash equivalents of $218 million, decreasing 47.6% from $415.8 million recorded at the end of second-quarter 2021. Total long-term liabilities were $67.7 million, down 3.1% sequentially.
In the first nine months of 2021, the company used net cash of $90.8 million for its operating activities against a net cash flow of $96.8 million in the year-ago period. Capital used for purchasing property and equipment totaled $25.3 million, increasing 1.1% year over year. In the first three quarters of 2021, the company repurchased shares worth $150 million. Outlook
For the rest of 2021, supply-chain issues, logistics woes, shipping delays and protracted shipping timeframes are expected to impact the performance. Transportation costs are expected to increase sharply.
It revised revenue projection to $1.555-$1.590 billion from the previously stated $1.55-$1.62 billion. The non-GAAP gross profit is expected to be $558-$578 million, lower than $612-$645 million stated previously. The non-GAAP operating income is expected to be $36-$55 million, down from $80-$110 million mentioned previously. The impact of tariff-related costs of Section 301 is expected to be an adverse $42-$43 million on both gross profit and operating income results. The tax rate is expected to be 5-7%. The company lowered its non-GAAP earnings projection to $1.15-$1.74 per share from the previously mentioned $2.25-$3.15.
The company currently has a market capitalization of $2.2 billion and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked players in the Zacks Industrial Products sector are Nordson Corporation ( NDSN Quick Quote NDSN - Free Report) , HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. ( HCCI Quick Quote HCCI - Free Report) , and Casella Waste Systems, Inc. ( CWST Quick Quote CWST - Free Report) . While Nordson and HeritageCrystal currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Casella Waste carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for the companies improved for the current year. Further, earnings surprise for the last reported quarter was 14.15% for Nordson, 33.90% for HeritageCrystal, and 4.17% for Casella Waste.
The company currently has a market capitalization of $2.2 billion and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked players in the Zacks Industrial Products sector are Nordson Corporation (NDSN - Free Report) , HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI - Free Report) , and Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST - Free Report) . While Nordson and HeritageCrystal currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Casella Waste carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for the companies improved for the current year. Further, earnings surprise for the last reported quarter was 14.15% for Nordson, 33.90% for HeritageCrystal, and 4.17% for Casella Waste.