American Water (AWK) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
American Water Works Company (AWK - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 2. In the last quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.6%.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
The ongoing increase in residential customer volume due to acquisitions and organic means is likely to have increased the demand for water and wastewater services as well as boosted earnings in the third quarter.
Further, American Water’s third-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from efficient cost management. New rates worth $146 million were implemented in its service territories, which is also likely to have boosted third-quarter earnings.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.52 per share and $1.1 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.1% and 1.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for American Water this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
American Water Works Company, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
American Water Works Company, Inc. price-eps-surprise | American Water Works Company, Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +1.10%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: American Water currently has a Zacks Rank #3.
