TotalEnergies (TTE) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

TotalEnergies SE ( TTE Quick Quote TTE - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 operating earnings of $1.76 (€1.49) per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 by 12.8%. The bottom line also improved 506.9% from the year-ago figure of 29 cents (€0.24) per share. This year-over-year improvement was due to an increase in commodity prices and global economic recovery. These factors also resulted in an improvement in demand. Total Revenues
Total revenues came in at $54.72 billion, up 65.1% from $33.14 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.
Production
Third-quarter hydrocarbon production averaged 2,814 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d), up 4% year over year. This improvement was due to startups, ramp-up of projects, higher demand for natural gas and an increase in OPEC production quotas.
For the reported quarter, liquids production averaged 1,517 thousand barrels per day, up 6% from the year-ago period. Quarterly gas production was 7,070 thousand cubic feet per day, up 1% year over year due to increased gas output from the Europe and Central Asia region as well as the Middle East and North Africa. Realized Price
Third-quarter realized price for Brent was up 71% to $73.5 per barrel from $42.9 in the year-ago period. The average realized liquid price was $67.1 per barrel, up 68% from the year-ago figure.
Realized gas prices improved 151.2% from the prior-year quarter to $6.33 per thousand British thermal units (Btu). Realized LNG prices improved 154.9% from the prior-year quarter to $9.1 per thousand Btu. Highlights of the Release
Operating income was $5,374 million, up 268.3% from the year-ago period due to higher commodity prices.
Interest expenses for the reported quarter were $454 million, down 17.3% from $549 million in the year-ago period. In third-quarter 2021, TotalEnergies acquired $126 million worth of assets and sold assets valued at $1,084 million. During the quarter, it acquired a 10% interest in Lapa block in Brazil. Segment Details Exploration & Production’s operating earnings were $2,726 million, up 240.3% from $801 million in the year-ago period. Integrated Gas, Renewable & Power’s operating income was $1,608 million, up 464.2% from $285 million in the year-ago quarter. Refining & Chemicals’ operating income was $602 million against a loss of $88 million in the year-ago quarter. Marketing & Services’ operating income was $438 million, down 5% from $461 million in third-quarter 2020. Financial Update
Cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2021 were $28.9 billion compared with $30.6 billion in the corresponding period of 2020. Net debt to capital was 22.1% at quarter-end, down from 26.1% at third quarter 2020-end.
Cash flow from operating activities at second quarter-end was $5,640 million, up 29.6% year over year. Guidance
TotalEnergies, taking into consideration the OPEC quotas, expects total production for the fourth quarter in the range of 2,850-2,900 Kboe/d.
It expects the positive movement in commodity prices to continue in second-half 2021 and further increase the realized prices of LNG. TotalEnergies expects to invest $13 billion in 2021, out of which $3 billion will be spent on renewables and electricity. Zacks Rank
Currently, TotalEnergies carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
