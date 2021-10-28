Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. ( VSH Quick Quote VSH - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 3. For the third quarter, the company projects revenues between $810 million and $850 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $834.1 million, indicating growth of 30.3% from the prior-year reported figure. Further, the consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at 67 cents, which suggests a surge of 168% from the year-ago value. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while matched the same once, with the average surprise being 6.2%. Factors to Consider
Image: Bigstock
Vishay (VSH) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 3.
For the third quarter, the company projects revenues between $810 million and $850 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $834.1 million, indicating growth of 30.3% from the prior-year reported figure.
Further, the consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at 67 cents, which suggests a surge of 168% from the year-ago value.
Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while matched the same once, with the average surprise being 6.2%.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote
Factors to Consider
During the third quarter, Vishay is likely to have gained across end-markets served from a robust portfolio of resistors, inductors, capacitors, diodes, MOSFETs and opto products.
Strength in the electronics business is expected to have continued supporting its performance in the quarter under review.
Growing demand for Optoelectronic offerings is anticipated to have contributed well to the top line in the third quarter.
The rising adoption of MOSFETs in automotive is expected to have continued benefiting the top line in the quarter under review.
Solid demand for its capacitors in power transmission and electro cars in China might have been a tailwind.
Strengthening global distribution might have benefited Vishay’s to-be-reported quarterly performance.
Growing demand in automotive and industrial markets is expected to have continued driving the company’s performance in all regions served.
Factory automation, accelerated residential development, and governmental investments in power generation and transmission systems as well as alternative energy systems are expected to have boosted the industrial sector in the quarter under review.
Also, the medical and consumer market sectors might have continued registering growth in the third quarter.
Further, rising demand for 5G base station equipment is anticipated to have propelled the telecom sector.
Yet, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to have been headwinds. Also, long lead times for many product lines might have remained concerns.
Further, increasing selling, general and administrative expenses are likely to have affected its quarterly performance.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vishay this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
It has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks that you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.
HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank of 1, at present.
NetApp, Inc. (NTAP - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.70% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.