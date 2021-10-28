Back to top

Evergy (EVRG) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Evergy, Inc. (EVRG - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 3, before the market opens. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 14.86%.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Consistent growth in demand from the residential space and improving demand from the commercial and industrial group are likely to benefit Evergy’s September-quarter results. The company’s initiatives to reduce operation and maintenance expenses and enhance the reliability of its services through its ongoing Transformation Plan are likely to boost results in the third quarter.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.68, indicating a 2.9% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Quantitative Model Prediction

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Evergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.
 

Earnings ESP: Evergy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Evergy currently has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering from the same sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.10% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.

Edison International (EIX - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.


