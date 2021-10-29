We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Mastercard's (MA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y
Mastercard Inc.'s (MA - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.37 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.72%. The same was up 48% year over year, courtesy of higher consumer spending.
This world’s leading payment network company’s revenues of $4.98 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.54% and were also up 30% year over year.
Gross dollar volume (represents the aggregated dollar amount of purchases made and cash disbursements obtained with MasterCard-branded cards) rose 20% to $2 trillion. Cross-border volumes (a key measure that tracks spending on cards beyond the issuing country) grew 52% on local-currency basis.
Mastercard Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Mastercard Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mastercard Incorporated Quote
Switched transactions, which indicate the number of times a company’s products were used to facilitate transactions, were up 25% year over year. This shows that customers used the company’s cards more frequently in the quarter.
Rebates and incentives grew 35%, driven by higher growth in volume and transactions, and new and renewed deals.
Other revenues grew 37% year over year. This included a 10% increase on acquisitions. Remaining growth was driven, primarily by the company’s Cyber & Intelligence and Data & Services solutions.
As of Sep 30, 2021, the company’s customers issued 2.9 billion Mastercard and Maestro-branded cards.
During the quarter, Mastercard repurchased shares for $1.6 billion and paid out $434 million worth dividend.
Capital Position (as of Sep 30, 2021)
Total assets of $35.4 billion were up 5.4% from the level as of Dec 31, 2020. Total debt of $13.2 billion was up 9.8% from the level on Dec 31, 2020 level.
Other Business Services Sector Releases
Some other companies in the business services space that already released results are Equifax Inc. (EFX - Free Report) , American Express Co. (AXP - Free Report) and Discover Financial Services (DFS - Free Report) , which beat earnings estimates by 7.6%, 27.53% and 3.51%, respectively.
Zacks Rank
Mastercard carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.