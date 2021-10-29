We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FedEx (FDX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FedEx (FDX - Free Report) closed at $235.96, marking a +0.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.98% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the package delivery company had gained 6.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.57%.
FDX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FDX is projected to report earnings of $4.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.53 billion, up 9.55% from the year-ago period.
FDX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.50 per share and revenue of $90.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.32% and +7.8%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FDX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.86% lower. FDX is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, FDX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.15, which means FDX is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that FDX has a PEG ratio of 1.01 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.