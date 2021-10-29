We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mosaic (MOS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $41.87, moving +1.72% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.98% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 12.8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MOS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 1, 2021. In that report, analysts expect MOS to post earnings of $1.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 591.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.8 billion, up 59.69% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $12.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +487.06% and +43.53%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MOS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.52% higher. MOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, MOS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.25. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.86.
Investors should also note that MOS has a PEG ratio of 1.18 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MOS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.