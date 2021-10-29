We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pinterest (PINS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) closed at $45.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.55% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.98% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 9.95% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PINS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 4, 2021. In that report, analysts expect PINS to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 84.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $627.57 million, up 41.79% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion, which would represent changes of +159.52% and +56.27%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PINS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, PINS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 69.43.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.