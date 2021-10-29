We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Astrazeneca (AZN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Astrazeneca (AZN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $62.19, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.98%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical had gained 3.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AZN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 12, 2021. In that report, analysts expect AZN to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.05 billion, up 52.8% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.65 per share and revenue of $36.2 billion, which would represent changes of +31.84% and +35.99%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AZN should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AZN is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Investors should also note AZN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.74, so we one might conclude that AZN is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that AZN has a PEG ratio of 1.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
