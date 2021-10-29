Back to top

Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Up

Hercules Capital Inc.’s (HTGC - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 net investment income of 33 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line was 2.9% down from the year-ago quarter figure.

The company recorded a marginal fall in total investment income and higher expenses during the quarter. The balance sheet position remained strong and new commitments were robust.

Net investment income was $38.1 million, down 1.6% year over year.

Total Investment Income Down, Expenses Rise

Total investment income was $70.2 million, down marginally from the year-ago quarter. The top line also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $71.6 million.

Total gross operating expenses rose 5.7% to $33.4 million. The rise was due to an increase in total employee compensation costs, and general and administrative expenses.

Portfolio Value & New Commitments Solid

The fair value of Hercules Capital’s total investment portfolio was $2.51 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.

In the quarter, the company delivered $719.6 million in new debt and equity commitments as well as realized early loan repayments of $318.9 million.

Balance Sheet Position Strong

As of Sep 30, 2021, Hercules Capital’s net asset value was $11.54 per share compared with $11.26 as of Dec 31, 2020.

The company had $818.4 million in liquidity — including $235.9 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and $582.5 million in credit facilities — as of Sep 30, 2021.

At the end of the quarter, the weighted average cost of debt, comprising interest and fees, was 4.9%, down from 5.1% at the end of the prior-year quarter.

Our Take

Hercules Capital’s loan origination activity continues to be on track, which is likely to support top-line growth in the quarters ahead. However, as the company continues to undertake efforts to improve originations, expenses are expected to remain elevated.
 

Currently, Hercules Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance & Earnings Dates Other Finance Stocks

Ares Capital Corporation’s (ARCC - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 core earnings of 47 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. The bottom line reflected a rise of 20.5% from the prior-year quarter.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG - Free Report) and Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV - Free Report) are slated to announce quarterly numbers on Nov 3 and Nov 4, respectively.


