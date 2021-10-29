We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exelon (EXC) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Exelon Corporation (EXC - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 earnings on Nov 3, before the market opens. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 27.1% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.
Factors to Note
The rollout of vaccines, increasing medical knowledge to deal with the virus, easing of restrictions, and demand from commercial and industrial customers are expected to have benefited earnings in the third quarter. Exelon’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from new electric and natural gas distribution rates that became effective during the quarter.
Nuclear plants’ high capacity factor and an efficient cost-management program are also expected to support the results.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $8.58 billion and $1.11, respectively. The bottom-line figure indicates an increase of 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Exelon Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Exelon Corporation price-eps-surprise | Exelon Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.
PG&E Corporation (PCG - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 1 before the market opens. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.
The AES Corporation (AES - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4 before the market opens. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 5 before the market opens. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.