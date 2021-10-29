We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Robust Occupancy to Aid Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q3 Earnings
Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 2. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 284.6%.
Q3 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter earnings is pegged at 8 cents, against a loss of $6.09 reported in the year-ago quarter. In the past seven days, earnings estimates for the quarter have moved up by 2 cents. The consensus mark for revenues stands at nearly $2.66 billion, suggesting a sharp improvement from prior-year quarter’s revenues of $1.38 billion.
Factors to Note
Caesars Entertainment’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from improving occupancy and booking trends backed by solid operational executions. During second-quarter 2021, occupancy in Las Vegas attained 89%, with weekend occupancy reaching 99%. The uptrend is likely to have continued in the third quarter owing to pent-up demand and solid booking trends. It might have witnessed increasing bookings for group and convention room nights. Earlier, the company had stated that it expects the return of the group and convention business and entertainment offerings to drive incremental demand in the Las Vegas market.
Encouraging trends for its regional destination properties may have aided the company’s to-be-reported quarter’s performance. The company has been gaining from expansion of its sports betting business. Margins in the quarter might have benefited from reductions in workforce and marketing costs, synergies from the purchasing power of the combined Caesars organization and limitations on certain lower margin food and beverage offerings.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Las Vegas revenues and regional revenues is pegged at $903 million and $1,528 million, suggesting an improvement from $304 million and $1,000, respectively, reported in the year-ago quarter.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Caesars Entertainment this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: Caesars Entertainment has an Earnings ESP of -171.49%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
