Is Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One stock to keep an eye on is Asbury Automotive Group (ABG - Free Report) . ABG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ABG has a P/S ratio of 0.4. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.41.
Finally, we should also recognize that ABG has a P/CF ratio of 7.86. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 10.34. ABG's P/CF has been as high as 12.40 and as low as 6.77, with a median of 9.05, all within the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Asbury Automotive Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ABG feels like a great value stock at the moment.