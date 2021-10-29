Back to top

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Drop Y/Y

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s (LHX - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings came in at $3.21 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.16 by 1.6%. The bottom line also increased 13% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.84.

Including one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $2.39 per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s $1.99.

This year-over-year upside in earnings was driven by e3 performance, integration benefits, cost management, and a lower share count, along with lower acquisition-related amortization, net of supply chain impacts.

Total Revenues

During the reported quarter, the company’s revenues came in at $4,229 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,510 million by 6.2%. Moreover, revenues dropped 5% on a year-over-year basis, owing to strategic divestitures, ISR aircraft award timing in Integrated Mission Systems, and supply chain-related constraints within Communication Systems.

L3Harris Technologies Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Segmental Performance

Integrated Mission Systems: Net sales at the segment came in at $1,336 million, down 3% due to the timing of aircraft awards in ISR and product deliveries in Electro Optical.

Operating income came in at $222 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $213 million. Moreover, the operating margin expanded 110 basis points (bps) to 16.6%.

Space and Airborne Systems: The segment recorded net sales of $1,284 million in the third quarter, up 3% year over year. This upside resulted from the ramp-up of missile defense and other responsive programs.

Operating income increased to $242 million from $231 million registered in the year-ago quarter. The operating margin expanded 30 bps to 18.8%.

Communication Systems: Net sales at the segment went down 6% to $1,030 million. This year-over-year decline was on account of product delivery delays from supply chain-related constraints mainly within Tactical Communications, lower volume on legacy unmanned platforms in Broadband Communications, delivery timing within Integrated Vision Solutions, and contract roll-offs in Global Communications Solutions.

Operating income decreased to $271 million from the year-ago quarter’s $273 million. The operating margin however expanded 130 bps to 26.3%.

Aviation Systems: Net sales at the segment came in at $625 million, down 21% year over year. This decline was due to the divestitures of the Military Training and Combat Propulsion Systems businesses.

Operating income decreased to $90 million from $100 million in the year-ago quarter. The operating margin expanded 180 bps to 14.4%.

Financial Position

As of Oct 1, 2021, L3Harris had $1,126 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $1,276 million as of Jan 1, 2021.

Long-term debt as of Oct 1, 2021 was $7,053 million compared with $6,943 million as of Jan 1, 2021.

Net cash inflow from operating activities amounted to $1,865 million at the end of third-quarter 2021 compared with the year-ago cash inflow of $2,092 million.

During the first nine months of 2021, L3Harris generated $1,988 million in adjusted free cash flow and returned $3,493 million to shareholders through $2,875 million in share repurchases and $618 million in dividends.

2021 View

L3Harris currently expects to generate revenues of $17.9 billion in 2021, lower than the prior guidance range of $18.1-$18.5 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues, pegged at $18.45 billion, lies above the company’s new guidance.

The company’s 2021 adjusted earnings are now projected to be in the range of $12.85-$13.00 per share, narrower than the earlier guidance range of $12.80-$13.00. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS, pegged at $13.02, lies above the guided range.

Zacks Rank

L3Harris currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

