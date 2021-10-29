AbbVie's (ABBV) Q3 Earnings Beat, 2021 EPS Guidance Raised

AbbVie Inc. ( ABBV Quick Quote ABBV - Free Report) reported earnings of $3.33 per share for the third quarter of 2021, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.23 and exceeding the guided range of $3.18 to $3.22 per share. Earnings rose 17.7% year over year.
The company’s revenues of $14.34 billion slightly missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.41 billion. Sales rose 11.3% year over year on a reported basis and 10.8% on an operational basis. Strong demand for immunology drugs, aesthetics and cosmetics drives sales.
Shares of AbbVie were up 2.7% in pre-market trading on the earnings beat and improved earnings guidance for 2021. AbbVie's shares have gained 2.4% so far this year compared with the industry's 13.2% increase.
In immunology, key drug Humira recorded a year-over-year sales increase of 5.2% on an operational basis to $5.43 billion. Sales in the United States climbed 10.1% to $4.61 billion. However, Humira sales in the ex-U.S. markets were down 16.7% on an operational basis to $812 million. International sales were affected by the launch of several direct biosimilar drugs in Europe by other pharma companies, including
Amgen (AMGN), Sandoz and Biogen.
New immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq registered sales of $796 million and $453 million, respectively. In the previous quarter, Skyrizi and Rinvoq had recorded sales of $674 million and $378, respectively. Strong sequential growth in sales can be attributed to strong uptake.
AbbVie’s oncology/hematology (including Imbruvica and Venclexta) sales rose 8.1% on an operational basis to $1.87 billion in the quarter, driven by the strong growth of both Imbruvica and Venclexta.
Third-quarter net revenues from Imbruvica were $1.37 billion, up 0.3% year over year. U.S. sales of Imbruvica grossed $1.11 billion, down 0.9% from the year-ago figure. AbbVie's share of profit from International sales of the drug rose 5.7% to $265 million. Notably, AbbVie shares international profits earned from Imbruvica with
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).
The company's leukemia drug, Venclexta generated revenues of $492 million in the reported quarter, reflecting 38.7% year-over-year growth on an operational basis. AbbVie has a partnership with
Roche (RHHBY) for Venclexta.
AbbVie’s aesthetics portfolio sales were up 29.3% and 27.7% on a reported and operational basis, respectively, to $1.25 billion on the back of robust demand for Botox Cosmetic and Juvederm. Sales of Botox cosmetic rose 36.9% on an operational basis to $545 million while Juvederm’s sales were up 26.6% operationally to $354 million.
Sales from the neuroscience portfolio increased 25% operationally to $1.57 billion, driven by Botox Therapeutic and Vraylar. While Botox Therapeutic sales rose 22.5% to $645 million, sales of Vraylar were up 29% to $461 million. AbbVie’s newly launched oral migraine drug, Ubrelvy, generated $162 million in revenues, compared with $126 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Eye care portfolio sales gained 2.9% on an operational basis to $871 million. Sales of a key drug in the portfolio, Restasis, increased 6.7% year over year to $319 million.
Other products that delivered an encouraging performance include Creon and Lupron, which recorded revenue growth of 10% and 34.5%, respectively, on an operational basis. Sales of Mavyret increased 2.9% operationally. Sales of Linzess gained 4.8%. However, sales of the Women's Health portfolio decreased 15.8%, operationally.
Adjusted SG&A expenses increased 8.7% to $2.96 billion while adjusted R&D expenses were $1.63 billion in the third quarter, rising 7.9% year over year. Adjusted operating margin represented 51.1% of sales.
2021 Guidance Raised
AbbVie raised its adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) guidance for 2021. The company now expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $12.63-$12.67 compared with the previously issued guidance of $12.52-$12.62.
