What's in Store for Fidelity National (FNF) in Q3 Earnings?
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 2, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 48.20% in the last reported quarter.
Factors to Note
Being the nation’s largest title insurance and settlement services company, Fidelity National boasts the leading market share in the residential purchase, refinance, and commercial markets. Its extensive market presence is expected to have aided its performance in the quarter.
The company is likely to have benefited from strong origination demand and continued rebound in commercial real estate activity in a still-low interest rate environment.
Higher order volumes are likely to have aided its commercial performance.
Premiums are expected to have increased on higher direct premium, agency premiums as well as escrow, title-related and other fees.
At F&G, the company is likely to have witnessed higher sales and enjoyed attractive spreads despite the low interest rate environment.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.74, indicating an increase of 17.6% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.4 billion, up 12.9% from the year-ago reported figure.
Expenses are likely to have increased attributable to higher personnel costs and other expenses.
However, investments in technology, operations and automation are likely to have aided margin.
Quantitative Model Prediction
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fidelity National this time around. The stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. This is not the case as you can see below.
Earnings ESP: It has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $1.74. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank: Fidelity National currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Some stocks from the insurance space that have the perfect mix of elements to surpass earnings estimates in the upcoming quarterly releases are as follows:
Cigna Corporation (CI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.19% and a Zacks Rank #3.
MetLife (MET - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Aflac Incorporated (AFL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.97% and a Zacks Rank #2.