3 Large-Cap Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

Large-cap funds are better choices than small or mid-cap funds for risk-averse investors. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks, with a long-term performance history and more stability compared to mid or small caps. Companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are generally considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies might be affected by a global downturn.
Meanwhile, investors looking for a bargain — stocks trading at a discount — are mostly interested in value funds, which comprise stocks that tend to trade at a price lower than their fundamentals (i.e. earnings, book value, debt-equity) and pay out dividend. In the long run, value stocks are expected to outperform the growth ones across all asset classes and are less vulnerable to the trending markets. However, investors interested in choosing value funds for yield should check the mutual fund yield as not all value funds comprise only companies that use their earnings primarily to pay out dividend.
Below we share with you three top-ranked, large-cap value mutual funds. Each sports a
(Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 click here to see the complete list of funds . Fidelity Value Discovery Fund ( FVDFX Quick Quote FVDFX - Free Report) aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests its assets in common stocks of companies that the fund manager believes are undervalued in the marketplace in relation to factors such as assets, sales, earnings, growth potential, or cash flow, or in relation to the securities of other companies in the same industry. FVDFX has returned 11% in the past three years.
FVDFX has an expense ratio of 0.66% compared with the category average of 0.94%.
Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund ( BBVLX Quick Quote BBVLX - Free Report) aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in in the securities of large capitalization companies and other instruments, such as certain investment companies, with economic characteristics that seek to track the performance of securities of large-capitalization companies. BBVLX has returned 12.7% over the past three years.
Mark Giambrone is one of the fund managers of BBVLX since 2015.
Westwood Quality Value Fund A Class ( WWLAX Quick Quote WWLAX - Free Report) aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests its assets in common stocks and other equity securities of large-capitalization companies. It normally invests in equity securities of U.S. companies, but may also invest in equity securities of foreign companies as well as American Depositary Receipts. WWLAX has returned 9.1% over the past three years.
As of the end of September 2021, WWLAX held 47 issues, with 3.19% of its assets invested in CVS Health Corp.
To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all large-cap value mutual funds, investors can
click here to see the complete list of funds . Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week.
Get it free >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Large-Cap Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns
Large-cap funds are better choices than small or mid-cap funds for risk-averse investors. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks, with a long-term performance history and more stability compared to mid or small caps. Companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are generally considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies might be affected by a global downturn.
Meanwhile, investors looking for a bargain — stocks trading at a discount — are mostly interested in value funds, which comprise stocks that tend to trade at a price lower than their fundamentals (i.e. earnings, book value, debt-equity) and pay out dividend. In the long run, value stocks are expected to outperform the growth ones across all asset classes and are less vulnerable to the trending markets. However, investors interested in choosing value funds for yield should check the mutual fund yield as not all value funds comprise only companies that use their earnings primarily to pay out dividend.
Below we share with you three top-ranked, large-cap value mutual funds. Each sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Fidelity Value Discovery Fund (FVDFX - Free Report) aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests its assets in common stocks of companies that the fund manager believes are undervalued in the marketplace in relation to factors such as assets, sales, earnings, growth potential, or cash flow, or in relation to the securities of other companies in the same industry. FVDFX has returned 11% in the past three years.
FVDFX has an expense ratio of 0.66% compared with the category average of 0.94%.
Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund (BBVLX - Free Report) aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in in the securities of large capitalization companies and other instruments, such as certain investment companies, with economic characteristics that seek to track the performance of securities of large-capitalization companies. BBVLX has returned 12.7% over the past three years.
Mark Giambrone is one of the fund managers of BBVLX since 2015.
Westwood Quality Value Fund A Class (WWLAX - Free Report) aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests its assets in common stocks and other equity securities of large-capitalization companies. It normally invests in equity securities of U.S. companies, but may also invest in equity securities of foreign companies as well as American Depositary Receipts. WWLAX has returned 9.1% over the past three years.
As of the end of September 2021, WWLAX held 47 issues, with 3.19% of its assets invested in CVS Health Corp.
To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all large-cap value mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>