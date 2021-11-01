Clearfield (CLFD) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Clearfield, Inc. ( CLFD Quick Quote CLFD - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Nov 4, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 51.7%, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15 cents. In the fourth quarter, the Minneapolis, MN-based communications services provider is expected to have recorded higher revenues on a year-over-year basis as a result of significant growth across Community Broadband, and the International and Multiple System Operators markets. A favorable product mix along with continued execution on operational effectiveness initiatives might have enhanced its profitability. Despite acute global supply chain issues, the company is witnessing a considerable rise in order bookings in response to solid demand for high-speed broadband services. This is likely to have boosted Clearfield’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter. Moreover, back-to-back technological advancements and increased net sales guidance for fiscal 2021 supported by a healthy liquidity position make Clearfield well-positioned to capitalize on these robust growth factors. Factors at Play
During the quarter under review, Clearfield unveiled StreetSmart Collector Box to resolve high-density multi-dwelling unit (MDU) and multi-tenant unit congestion challenges in vertical pathway scenarios.
It has been specifically designed to support a plethora of applications that residential and retail customers require with an enhanced fiber delivery service. The innovative solution bolsters deployment times and generates higher revenues for network operators on the back of hassle-free configuration process. In order to support the anticipated future demand of its business, Clearfield ramped up the production capacity in Tijuana, Mexico. Thanks to strong partnerships with component suppliers and thriving contract manufacturing operations, the strategic investment will boost growing investments in U.S. production. Accelerating its momentum across the broadband marketplace, the augmented manufacturing facility will enable Clearfield to reduce the overall cost of production and ensure on-time deliveries while supporting revenue growth opportunities. Moreover, Clearfield collaborated with a regional cable television company, Blue Ridge Communications, to deploy services from its FieldShield and YOURx portfolios. Blue Ridge is expected to witness a rise in full-fiber MDU installations to support high-value residential services, including 5G. The move has not only transformed the telco’s existing approach of deploying fiber networks to MDUs by accelerating deployment times but also improved the value of fiber to property owners. It also launched FieldSmart FiberFlex 3000 outdoor cabinet. The latest addition to its portfolio of active cabinet solutions has been designed to consolidate power and cooling for better efficiency and integrate fiber, power, and active equipment with greater support across a broad range of applications and deployment scenarios. All these developments are likely to have had a favorable impact on Clearfield’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues for the quarter is pegged at $40 million, suggesting an increase from the year-earlier reported figure of $27 million. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at 41 cents per share, indicating an 86.4% jump from 22 cents reported in the year-earlier quarter. Earnings Whispers
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Clearfield this season. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Clearfield, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise Zacks Rank: Clearfield currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. ( APLE Quick Quote APLE - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +26.67% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here MP Materials Corp. ( MP Quick Quote MP - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4. The company has an Earnings ESP of +20.37% and carries a Zacks Rank #2, at present. WESCO International, Inc. ( WCC Quick Quote WCC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.87% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is set to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4.
