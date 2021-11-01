We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has salesforce.com (CRM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is salesforce.com (CRM - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
salesforce.com is one of 645 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CRM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRM's full-year earnings has moved 34.19% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, CRM has moved about 34.67% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 25.80%. As we can see, salesforce.com is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, CRM belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 41.75% this year, meaning that CRM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CRM as it looks to continue its solid performance.