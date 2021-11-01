We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT - Free Report) is a provider of data protection and information management software applications and related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) is a provider of power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Everest Re Group, Ltd.(RE - Free Report) is a provider of reinsurance and insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK - Free Report) is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for the industrial, infrastructure and residential markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.4% downward over the last 30 days.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE - Free Report) is the holding company for HarborOne Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.