New Strong Sell Stocks for November 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT - Free Report) is a provider of data protection and information management software applications and related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) is a provider of power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Everest Re Group, Ltd.(RE - Free Report) is a provider of reinsurance and insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK - Free Report) is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for the industrial, infrastructure and residential markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.4% downward over the last 30 days.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE - Free Report) is the holding company for HarborOne Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.

