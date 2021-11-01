Qorvo (QRVO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Qorvo ( QRVO Quick Quote QRVO - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 3. For the quarter, the company expects revenues between $1.235 billion and $1.265 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are projected to be $3.24 per share (at the mid-point of the revenue guidance). For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.25 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days and indicating growth of 33.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.25 billion, which suggests an improvement of 18% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Qorvo’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 14.2%, on average.
Qorvo’s fiscal second-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from increased demand for 4G and 5G mobile products utilized in flagship smartphones amid ongoing supply chain constraints.
Strong demand for Qorvo's mid-high band and ultra-high band front-end modules, which have been powering 5G smartphone launches, is likely to have contributed to the company's Mobile Products ("MP") segment's performance in the fiscal first quarter. Qorvo expects MP revenues to be $985 million in the to-be-reported quarter. Solid momentum in Bulk Acoustic Wave ("BAW") filters, driven by extended shipments of low-band, mid-/high- and ultra-high-band modules, and BAW-based antenna-plexers that are witnessing accelerated adoption across leading smartphone OEMs, is expected to have driven top-line growth in fiscal second quarter. Broad-based content gains across Wi-Fi 6 solutions, which are being implemented in leading tablets, smartphones, gateways, smart speakers, mesh networks and virtual reality headsets, are expected to have contributed to the fiscal first-quarter performance. Momentum in the deployment of Wi-Fi 6 solutions and robust 5G infrastructure market demand on improving buildout of 5G networks, and gains from rise in 5G base station deployments, are likely to have acted as tailwinds. Strong adoption of Qorvo's Gallium nitride (GaN) amplifiers to support high-power applications and domestic airborne radars, and the deployment of Massive MIMO antennas are likely to have contributed to the Infrastructure and Defense segment's revenue growth in the quarter under review. Qorvo expects the IDP unit to contribute $265 million during the fiscal second quarter. However, increased operating expenses due to higher labor and other development expenses associated with recent acquisitions and key growth programs are expected to have hurt earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.
