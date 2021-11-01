We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ameren (AEE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Ameren Corporation (AEE - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4, after the closing bell.
In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.56%. Ameren Corporation has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.70%, on average.
Factors to Note
Ameren’s operational regions witnessed above normal temperatures during most of the third quarter, along with above-normal precipitation. Such weather conditions are expected to have kept electricity demand high among the utility’s consumers, which in turn is likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.79 billion, suggesting growth of 9.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The company’s cost reduction programs are likely to have contributed favorably to the third-quarter bottom-line performance. The seasonal electric rate design change effective in 2021, at Ameren Missouri, may have boosted its third-quarter earnings by approximately 19 cents per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.62 per share, indicating growth of 10.2% from the prior-year reported figure.
Ameren Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Ameren Corporation price-eps-surprise | Ameren Corporation Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ameren this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Ameren currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Here are three Utilities players you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:
TransAlta Corporation (TAC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +12.50% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Edison International (EIX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank #3.