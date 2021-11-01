We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What's in the Cards for Matterport (MTTR) in Q3 Earnings?
Matterport, Inc. (MTTR - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 3, after market close.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $29 million, indicating 3.3% decline sequentially. The downside is likely to get partially offset by strength across subscription and annual recurring revenues. Solid number of subscribers, industry partnerships and service offerings are likely to act as other tailwinds.
Rising expenses are likely to have weighed on the company’ bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss per share of 8 cents, indicating a sequential decline of 87.1%.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Matterport this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Matterport has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Matterport, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Matterport, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Matterport, Inc. Quote
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2021 earnings:
Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +10.91% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Opendoor Technologies (OPEN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +38.89% and a Zacks Rank #2.
SoFi Technologies (SOFI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +64.71% and a Zacks Rank #3.