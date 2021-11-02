We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 2nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) is a restaurant company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ - Free Report) designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Gentherm Incorporated (THRM - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) produces and sells industrial packaging products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN - Free Report) blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.
