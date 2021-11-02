Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) is a restaurant company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ - Free Report) designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Gentherm Incorporated (THRM - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) produces and sells industrial packaging products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN - Free Report) blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.

