Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Lightspeed (LSPD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 4, before market opens.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $124.44 million, indicating growth of more than 100% year over year. The top line is likely to benefit from solid organic growth and contributions from the latest acquisitions of ShopKeep, Upserve and Vend. Increased number of customers adopting multiple software modules, and strong demand for both software and payments solutions, backed by market reopening, are likely to have acted as other tailwinds.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 10 cents per share, indicating growth of 50% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lightspeed this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Lightspeed has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. price-eps-surprise | Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2021 earnings:

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +38.89% and a Zacks Rank #2.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +64.71% and a Zacks Rank #3.

SailPoint Technologies (SAIL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank #3.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) - free report >>

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) - free report >>

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) - free report >>

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) - free report >>

Published in

business-services