Aptiv (APTV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing in one), delivering an earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.51 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 4.3%. The top line is likely to have been hurt from a fall in the Advanced Safety & User Experience and Signal & Power Solutions segments’ revenues. The consensus estimate for Advanced Safety & User Experience revenues is pegged at $976 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 4.3%. The consensus mark for Signal & Power Solutions segment’s revenues stands at $2.48 billion, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 6.5%.
The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 41 cents, also indicating a year-over-year plunge of 63.7%. Falling revenues, COVID-related expenses, increased supply chain disruption and input costs are likely to have hurt the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Aptiv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2021 earnings:
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.27% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Opendoor Technologies (OPEN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +38.89% and a Zacks Rank #2.
SoFi Technologies (SOFI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +64.71% and a Zacks Rank #3.