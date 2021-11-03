We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Costco (COST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $496.99, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the warehouse club operator had gained 11.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.96% in that time.
COST will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, COST is projected to report earnings of $2.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $47.91 billion, up 10.87% from the year-ago period.
COST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.93 per share and revenue of $212.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.67% and +8.31%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for COST. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% higher. COST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, COST currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.94, so we one might conclude that COST is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that COST currently has a PEG ratio of 4.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.12 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
