We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Home Depot (HD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Home Depot (HD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $367.29, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the home-improvement retailer had gained 12.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.96%.
HD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 16, 2021. In that report, analysts expect HD to post earnings of $3.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.4%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $34.46 billion, up 2.77% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.50 per share and revenue of $145.45 billion, which would represent changes of +20.53% and +10.1%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher. HD is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HD has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.27 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.61, so we one might conclude that HD is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, HD's PEG ratio is currently 2.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.