We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Restoration Hardware (RH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Restoration Hardware (RH - Free Report) closed at $659.43, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.
Heading into today, shares of the furniture and housewares company had gained 5.93% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.23% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.96% in that time.
RH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.70, up 8.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $985.98 million, up 16.71% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.90 per share and revenue of $3.76 billion, which would represent changes of +45.26% and +31.91%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, RH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.84. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.83.
Meanwhile, RH's PEG ratio is currently 1.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Home Furnishings was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.51 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.