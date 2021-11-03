We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $360.23, moving +1.75% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 11.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.96%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from SE as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.44, up 36.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.58 billion, up 55% from the prior-year quarter.
SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.14 per share and revenue of $10.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.02% and +71.75%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% lower within the past month. SE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
