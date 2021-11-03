We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $75.04, moving -1.9% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.
Heading into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 15.84% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.96% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TTD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 8, 2021. In that report, analysts expect TTD to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $283.6 million, up 31.23% from the year-ago period.
TTD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.35% and +40.36%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TTD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, TTD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 106.24. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.73.
Meanwhile, TTD's PEG ratio is currently 4.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
