Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $344.09, moving -0.19% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 18.97% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.96% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UPST as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 9, 2021.
UPST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $758.35 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +500% and +224.89%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UPST. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% lower. UPST currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, UPST is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 249.8. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.56.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
