Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Coupang, Inc. (CPNG - Free Report) closed at $30.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.96% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CPNG as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 11, 2021.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CPNG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CPNG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CPNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.