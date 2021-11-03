We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Healthpeak (PEAK) Beats on Q3 FFO & Revenues, Hikes '21 View
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 funds from operations (FFO) as adjusted of 40 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. The reported figure remained flat year over year.
The healthcare real estate investment trust (“REIT”) generated revenues of $481.5 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $477 million. Also, the figure was 13.7% higher than the year-ago number.
The performance was backed by solid revenue growth. However, weakness in the continuing care retirement communities (CCRC) portfolio affected the company.
Concurrent with the earnings release, Healthpeak announced the initial phase of its life-science development, Vantage in South San Francisco.
Behind the Headlines
For third-quarter 2021, the company registered 3.2% growth in the adjusted cash same-store portfolio net operating income (NOI).
It witnessed 6.8% and 2.9% year-over-year growth in the cash same-store portfolio NOI for its life-science and medical office segments, respectively. However, cash same-store portfolio NOI for the CCRC portfolio declined 9% year over year.
Portfolio Activity
In the third quarter, the company announced $782 million of new acquisitions. It closed the buyouts for $137 million for medical office buildings.
Healthpeak’s senior housing dispositions aggregated gross proceeds of $4 billion from closed dispositions since July 2020.
Liquidity
Healthpeak had cash and cash equivalents of $201.1 million as of Sep 30, 2021, up from $44.2 million recorded at the end of 2020. As of the third-quarter end, net debt to adjusted EBITDAre was 5X.
Dividend Update
On Oct 27, the company announced a quarterly cash dividend of 30 cents per common share. The dividend will be paid out on Nov 19 to shareholders of record as of Nov 8, 2021.
Outlook
Healthpeak updated the guidance for 2021 and expects the FFO as adjusted per share of $1.58-$1.62 compared with the $1.55-$1.61 estimated earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.60.
Same-store cash-adjusted NOI growth for 2021 is expected to be 3.5-4.0% for the total portfolio.
Healthpeak currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.