Exelon's (EXC) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

Exelon Corporation's third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.09 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line, however, increased 4.8% from the year-ago earnings of $1.04 per share. The year-over-year improvement in earnings was primarily due to rate adjustments resulting from continued investments at the utilities to improve the reliability and services for customers. On a GAAP basis, quarterly earnings were $1.23 per share compared with 51 cents in the year-ago quarter. Total Revenues
Exelon's total revenues of $8,910 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,579 million by 3.9%. The top line also improved 0.6% from the year-ago figure of $8,853 million.
Exelon's total operating expenses decreased nearly 12% year over year to $7,117 million.
Interest expenses were $397 million, down 1.7% from the year-ago quarter. Exelon-operated nuclear plants at ownership achieved a 96% capacity factor for the quarter, on par with the year-ago level. Planned Separation
On Feb 25, 2021, Exelon announced that its board of directors approved a plan to separate the utilities business, comprising six regulated electric and gas utilities along with Exelon Generation, its competitive power generation, and customer-facing energy businesses. This will create two publicly-traded companies with the necessary resources to best serve customers, and help the company sustain long-term investments as well as operating excellence.
On Aug 24, 2021, the FERC approved the planned separation of Exelon Generation and on Sep 23, 2021, the company received a private letter ruling from the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) confirming the tax-free treatment of the planned separation. Subject to necessary approvals, it expects the separation to complete in first-quarter 2022. Hedges
Exelon's hedging program involves the safeguarding of commodity risks for expected generation. As of Sep 30, 2021, the proportion of expected generation hedged is 96-99% for 2021.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents were $2,957 million as of Sep 30, 2021 compared with $663 million on Dec 31, 2020.
Long-term debt was $35,269 million as of Sep 30, 2021 compared with $35,093 million on Dec 31, 2020. Cash provided from operating activities for the first nine months of 2021 was $4,141 million compared with $4,222 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Guidance
Exelon narrowed its 2021 earnings guidance to the range of $2.70-$2.90 from $2.60-$3.00 per share. The midpoint of the revised guided range is $2.80, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.81 per share for the period.
The company plans to invest $6.6 billion in 2021 to strengthen operations. Zacks Rank
Exelon currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
FirstEnergy Corporation came up with third-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 82 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents by 1.2%. NextEra Energy, Inc. reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents by 4.2%. DTE Energy Company reported third-quarter 2021 operating EPS of $1.72, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 by 6%.
