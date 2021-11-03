We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR - Free Report) reported strong third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, both the metrics beat the consensus mark for the sixth straight quarter. The top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis.
Earnings & Revenues
In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings per share was 93 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported an adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share.
Quarterly revenues of $414.8 million beat the consensus mark of $404 million. The top line surged 17% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was primarily driven by ramped-up COVID-19 vaccinations, robust gaming revenues and increased visitation.
Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $184.5 million, reflecting an increase of 15% year over year.
Segmental Details
Las Vegas Operations: During third-quarter 2021, revenues in the segment totaled $412.7 million compared with $320.8 million in the prior-year quarter. The uptick can primarily be attributed to closure of operations of its properties in the prior-year quarter on account of the pandemic, and increased visitation. The segments’ adjusted EBITDA was $197.9 million, up 40% year over year.
Native American Management: During the quarter, the segment’s revenues were $0.2 million compared with $30.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $0.2 million, up from $29.8 million in the year-ago quarter.
Other Financial Details
As of Sep 30, 2021, Red Rock Resorts had cash and cash equivalent of $89.9 million compared with $91 million in the previous quarter.
Outstanding debt at the end of the third quarter stood at $2.68 billion compared with $2.7 billion as on Jun 30, 2021.
