We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
H&R Block (HRB) Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q1
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 loss (excluding 7 cents from non-recurring items) of 78 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.05. Operating revenues of $192.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.8%.
Shares of H&R Block have gained 32.1% in the past year against a 5.8% decline of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Quarterly Numbers in Detail
U.S. assisted tax preparation, U.S. royalties, U.S. DIY tax preparation and international revenues came in at $33.6 million, $7.4 million, $4.1 million and $58.3 million, respectively.
Emerald Card, Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan and Wave revenues were $28.3 million, $24.8 million and $19.1 million, respectively.
Pretax loss came in at $197.3 million compared with a loss of $32.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Total operating expenses were $367 million, down 12% year over year (driven by lower tax pro compensation on lighter return volumes as the quarter took place after the 2021 filing deadline).
H&R Block exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $891.7 million compared with $934.3 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.98 billion compared with $1.5 billion (long-term debt and line of credit borrowings) at the end of the previous quarter.
H&R Block used $3.1 billion of cash from operating activities and capex was $15.6 million. The company repurchased $166 million of shares and paid out dividends worth $48.9 million in the quarter.
H&R Block, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote
H&R Block currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies
Equifax’s (EFX - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6%. The bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.22 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.6%. The top line increased 14.5% year over year on a reported basis and 14% on a local-currency basis.
IQVIA’s (IQV - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.17 beat the consensus mark by 1.9% and rose 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.39 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1%. The top line increased 21.7% year over year on a reported basis and 21.1% on a constant-currency basis.
Omnicom’s (OMC - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share beat the consensus mark by 20.4% and increased 36.4% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.1% year over year.