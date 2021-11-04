We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ONEOK (OKE) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
ONEOK Inc (OKE - Free Report) posted third-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 88 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents by 6%. Also, the bottom line improved 25.7% year over year.
Improving economic conditions led to an increase in volumes of natural gas and natural gas liquids, thus benefiting the quarterly results.
Revenue Results
Total revenues of $4,536.2 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,324 million by 14.8%. However, the top line improved 108.6% from $2,174.3 million in the prior-year quarter.
Highlights of the Release
The company spent $3,449.1 million on cost of sales and fuel, up 172.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
In the third quarter, ONEOK’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $865.2 million, up 15.8% year over year.
The company incurred interest expenses worth $184 million, up 4.4% from the prior-year quarter’s level.
Its operating income came in at $667.9 million in the third quarter, up 21.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reading.
The company completed the 200-million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) Bear Creek natural gas processing plant expansion and its related infrastructure in the Williston Basin. In September 2021, it announced plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions) by 30% within 2030 from the 2019 levels.
Financial Highlights
As of Sep 30, 2021, ONEOK had cash and cash equivalents worth $224.3 million compared with $524.5 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $13,640.5 million as of Sep 30, 2021, down from $14,228.4 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
The company’s cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2021 was $1,491.2 million, up from $1,103.1 million in the comparable period of last year.
Capital expenditures (including maintenance) amounted to $166.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, down from $380 million in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Guidance
ONEOK increased its 2021 net income and adjusted EBITDA to the range of $1,430-$1,550 million and $3,325-$3,425 million, respectively, up from the earlier guided range of $1,200-$1,500 million and $3,050-$3,350 million. Maintenance capital expenditures are likely to be $190-$210 million in 2021.
Zacks Rank
ONEOK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Peer Release
ONE Gas Inc. (OGS - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 38 cents per share, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Upcoming Releases
Sempra Energy (SRE - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 operating earnings on Nov 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $1.70 per share.
Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 operating earnings on Nov 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 37 cents per share.