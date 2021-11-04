We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Atmos Energy (ATO) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Nov 10, after the market closes. This natural gas distribution company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.4% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors at Play
Atmos Energy’s earnings in fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 are anticipated to have benefited from new rates worth $185.7 million implemented on Aug 4, 2021. Efficient management of expenses is expected to have boosted margins in the fiscal fourth quarter.
Atmos Energy’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from greater demand from the expanding customer base in the distribution segment. Improvement in business activities is likely to have created more demand from commercial and industrial customer groups as well as boosted earnings.
Expectation
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings per share is currently pegged at 37 cents, which indicates a decline of 30.2% from the year-ago reported figure.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Atmos Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Atmos Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Atmos Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Atmos Energy Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.46%.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Atmos Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
