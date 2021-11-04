We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alaska Air (ALK) Arm Inks Codeshare Deal With British Airways
In a bid to enhance its European footprint, Alaska Air Group’s (ALK - Free Report) subsidiary Alaska Airlines announced a codeshare agreement with British Airways, thereby expanding its partnership with the latter, a member of the oneworld alliance.
In fact, since joining the oneworld alliance on Mar 31, 2021, Alaska Airlines has broadened its network by 39%, adding188 additional codeshare routes.
As a oneworld member, Alaska Airlines entered into new partnerships with fellow members like Qatar Airways and Iberia Airlines. Moreover, this Seattle, WA-based carrier expanded the association with the existing oneworld partners like American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) , Cathay Pacific and Finnair.
The codeshare pact with British Airways gives Alaska Airlines access to 16 additional markets. Through this move, its network beyond Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles will be connected to British Airways' nonstop services from London Heathrow. A codeshare deal enables flight sharing, by dint of which a passenger has the free will to avail any flight operated by either of the companies under the agreement, irrespective of the flight number.
Per Nat Pieper, the senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances at Alaska Airlines, "We're excited to deepen our partnership with British Airways. Alaska guests have valued access to London and Europe with British Airways for years, and the additional pathways announced today will make it even more convenient.”
With international travel demand gradually improving as countries reopen their borders to vaccinated travelers, the codeshare agreement should help boost traffic for Alaska Airlines.
In fact, other carriers also inked code-sharing deals this year to boost global connectivity. For example, in June 2021, Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) expanded its codeshare agreement with Kenya Airways. In September, United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) struck a new codeshare deal with the South African carrier Airlink.